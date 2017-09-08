Incredible Lincoln Park mansion sells for a massive price

Tuesday, a six-bedroom, 6,900 square-foot mansion in Lincoln Park sold for $5.85 million, one of the highest prices a single-family house has been purchased for inside of city limits this year.

The mansion was sold by a land trust whose beneficiaries are former ApolloMD CEO Christopher Krubert and his wife, Tiffany. At the time of purchase, the couple paid 45.5 million for the then newly-built home in late 2015, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The limestone and brick mansion was constructed by Hibernian Development and sits on a massive 33-foot wide lot with 7 1/2 bathrooms, three fireplaces and an elevator to help get homeowners from one floor to the next as they wander through the gigantic home. A custom De Giulio kitchen sits in the home as well as a pent-house level media room, a green roof terrace, a roof deck for viewing the skyline, lower level recreation space, a mud room with acclaimed wood paneling and a three car garage attached to it as well.





The sale price on this mansion is one of the highest sales prices for a house this year, following only after the $7.2 million sale of a five bedroom, 9,200 square-foot mansion in Lincoln Park that took place in January.

Public records do not yet identify the buyers and listing agent Emily Sachs Wong of @properties told the Tribune she could not comment.