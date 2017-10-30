Inmates continue to masturbate in front of public defenders

Over the last two years, staffers in the Cook County Public Defender’s Office are used to having clients who have done horrible, terrible things. But female employees say their clients have become more forthcoming about doing those horrible things – right in front of them.

According to a letter to Chief Judge Timothy Evans, Public Defender Amy Campanelli said her staff has reached a breaking point. Campanelli declined to share a copy of the letter but confirmed that she warned the judge that her staff won’t visit the jail starting Nov. 6 unless he or Sheriff Tom Dart can find a solution.





Masturbating inmates have become the norma, on the walk to and from holding cells where defense attorneys meet clients, as well as the jail and in courthouse lockups. A spokesman for Evans said Campanelli will have a chance to speak at a regularly scheduled judges’ meeting that day.

“There have always been these incidents since I became a public defender,” said Campanelli, who has been in the office for more than a decade. “But it’s never been like it is today, where it’s like the behavior we’re seeing now, every day, or every other day. It’s just become pervasive. We’ve tried everything.”

Campanelli said nothing has worked. Her office offered a timeline dating back to October 2015, detailing attempts to deal with an increasing number of incidents. In a letter obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times, Campanelli wrote to Dart in March, describing the offenses as a “crisis” and calling for guards to be assigned to every lockup in the criminal courthouse.

“Of late, it has become a daily occurrence,” she wrote. “Male detainees constantly expose themselves and masturbate while in the lockup behind the courtrooms.”

Dart’s policy director, Cara Smith – said she was not aware of Campanelli’s letter to Evans but acknowledged the problem. As of January, 222 detainees have been charged with indecent exposure, including 144 cases where the victims were jail personnel and 29 where complaints were filed by defenders. Smith, who previously ran the jail from 2013 to 2015, has also been a victim herself.

“This is something that happens in custodial environments, period,” Smith said. “I don’t know that there is a silver-bullet answer. We’re willing to do anything that protects our staff and the rest of the criminal justice system.”