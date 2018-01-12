Across the country, federal immigration officials served inspection notices at close to 100 7-Eleven stores in 18 states including two in Indianapolis, four in metro Detroit and five in Chicago.





According to the WNDU16 the notices are intended to verfiy businesses are running with employees who have proper work authorization.

The ICE Deputy Director Thomas Homan said the following in a statement, according to the news outlet:

“Today’s actions send a strong message to U.S. businesses that hire and employ an illegal workforce: ICE will enforce the law, and if you are found to be breaking the law, you will be held accountable. Businesses that hire illegal workers are a pull factor for illegal immigration and we are working hard to remove this magnet. ICE will continue its efforts to protect jobs for American workers by eliminating unfair competitive advantages for companies that exploit illegal immigration.”

According to the news outlet, 21 individuals who were suspected of being in the U.S. illegally were arrested administratively and given the notice to appear in immigration court.

The news outlet reports that a Homeland Security investigation of multiple 7-Eleven franchises resulted in arresting nine owners as well as managers for conspiring to commit wire fraud, stealing identities and concealing as well as harboring illegal aliens employed at their store back in 2013.

This past Wednesday according to the news outlet was a follow-up to ensure the company has made an effort to practice employment that adheres to the law.