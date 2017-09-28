Investigation happening now at Addison Red Line stop

According to the CTA, a Red Line train has been evacuated at the Addison stop after a “white substance” was discovered this morning.

In a tweet from the CTA at 8:47 a.m. the transit service reported: “Red Line trains not stopping at Addison due to fire dept investigation.”

The CTA says white substance was found on a Red Line train at the Addison stop. All passengers on the entire train have been evacuated.





The CTA says the Red Line service will continue to operate but will bypass Addison due to the investigation.

A bus shuttle is available between Sheridan, Addison, and Belmont stations for alternate service.

More details to come, this is a developing story.