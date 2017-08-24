Is this endangered bird species thriving in Chicago?

An endangered bird species is being spotted along the Chicago Riverwalk.

Chicago photographer Chris Wilson shared a photo of a bird, that he identified as a Black Crowned Night Heron, on Monday in his Flickr account.

Aside from being beautiful, and looking mighty chill for being in a heavily trafficked area I might add, a Night Heron sighting is exciting because the species is endangered in the state.

The species was placed on the Illinois endangered species list in 1977 where it has remained ever since, according to the Illinois Natural History Survey.





“This guy was sitting on the railing next the Clark Street bridge at 5 in the evening on Monday with all sorts of people walking past him,” Wilson said on Reddit. “I have seen them around the river last 2 times I have been over there.”

Whether these were just isolated sightings or the Night Heron is settling in at the Riverwalk, it’s a testament to the progression of the river from the days of the river being a dumping ground for waste.