Itching for the Chicago Bulls 2017-2018 season? Their schedule has finally been released!

OFFICIAL #Bulls 2017-18 regular season schedule: https://t.co/1prQxySTM6 👀 Some fun facts for this season 👇 pic.twitter.com/pHugSpq2Cc — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 14, 2017

Chicago Blackhawks single-game tickets go on sale Monday, and we now have the Bulls’ schedule for the 2017-2018 season.

The Bulls first game will be on the road against the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 19, before coming back to Chicago for their season home opener against the San Antonio Spurs Saturday, Oct. 21.

RELATED: Chicago Blackhawks single-game tickets on sale next week

Check out the full schedule here, or click below to upload the schedule to your calendar.





Download the schedule into your calendar with this link:

🗓 👉 https://t.co/7sD5EmQYn2 👈📱 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 14, 2017

RELATED: Because he’s a gem and a model NBA player, Jimmy Butler treated Bulls staffers to a final farewell dinner