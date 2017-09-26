It’s possible a loud FaceTime call led to a fight on the CTA

One woman had a rough ride on the bus this week.

DNA Info reported that the victim was hit in the head and face by an unknown woman, who ran away and was not taken into custody.

It’s possible a loud FaceTime call might’ve led to the fight that took place on the 73 Armitage bus.

Commenters on Reddit had a field day, some of who expressed that they wished people in Chicago weren’t “too nice” to confront people who are rude on public transportation.

“That’s one thing I do like about NYC. People won’t hesitate to say things,” one user shared.

The woman was treated for cuts and bruises to her face according to DNA Info.