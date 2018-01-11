What time is it? Jersey Shore-Time!

According to WGN, the upcoming series could potentially film in Chicago. Say what?!





Chicago is one of the many potential locations according to the news outlet for the cast to film their reunion series coming up.

A promo for “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” hinted to viewers as to where the series will be shot. According to WGN, the possible filming locations are New York, Dallas, Chicago, Old Faithful in Wyoming, Miami, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon in Arizona, San Francisco, Mount Rushmore in South Dakota and Seattle.

According to the promo, the gang encourages fans to tweet out their vote using the hashtag #JSFamilyVacation

The news outlet reports that the whole crew (except Sammi Sweetheart) are reuniting this year for a series that will feature the original cast and families.

Watch the promo below, courtesy of Jersey Shore MTV.