Jimmy Butler’s River North home is for sale, look inside!

Are you looking for a new home in Chicago? Do you have $5 million? Do you own A LOT of shoes and need a room dedicated just to them?

If you’ve answered yes to those to questions, then Jimmy Butler’s home could be your dream home!

The former Bulls player is selling his 10,000 square-foot mansion for $5 million.

RELATED: Niklas Hjalmarsson’s Southport Corridor home of your dreams is for sale

Located in River North (456 W. Huron Street), the house has 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 3 outdoor spaces, a 750 bottle wine cellar, an elevator, and, a 3 car garage.





Can we talk about Jimmy’s shoe collection?!

Check out the pictures of the home HERE.