Job opportunities in Illinois may be on the rise thanks to these fast-growing businesses

After years of economic groveling, the economy is finally making its slow and steady swing back into safety.

It just so happens many of the fastest-growing companies are based right out of Illinois, making Chicagoans likely to be the first to jump into the economic opportunity.

The business magazine Inc. recently released its 2017 list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the U.S., where more than two dozen Illinois companies found a place.

RELATED: Illinois has finally settled on a budget, but there’s one important thing still unsettled





Inc.’s methodology for compelling the list is based on the fastest-growing firms, defining them as creators – creators of jobs, ideas and income for the state of Illinois.

According to the report, named companies already experienced significant growth and are projected to continue expanding, providing for the economy in big ways:

“They create companies, they create value, and they create jobs — 619,631 of them over the last three years. You’ll also discover the newest hot spots, the coolest products, and the people who make it all happen.”

RELATED: Illinois Governor Rauner once again is trying to pit Chicago against the rest of the state

Some of the organizations listed are still in their infancy, such as the top Illinois company with significant growth, topping 12,000 percent while only in its fourth year of business.

With this in mind, Chicagoans may see an increase in job availability as the year rolls on and these companies continue to thrive.

The following is a list of the Illinois companies included in the top 500 list. Click the link to see job opportunities offered by each.

Keep it up, you guys!