Judge decides it was illegal to fire this officer, so she returns to work
After a huge loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13, many fans are vying for the Chicago Bears to pass on John Fox – but Fox hinted he’s not going anywhere – at least for now.


On Monday’s weekly hit via WBBM News Radio – Fox gave a statement about fans calling for him to be let go.

RELATED: The Bears’s own John Thierry passes away at early age of 46

“I think that comes with the position. We all understand that,” he said. “It’s what we signed up for. I know I’m giving everything I can. I know our fans want it. I want it for them. It was a beautiful day yesterday. Our fans were passionate. I understand it. We’ve got four games left, and I can promise them that this building will give everything they’ve got.”

Fox dropped to the bottom of the Bear’s list in team history for winning percentage after Sunday’s loss. The long-time coach has been in charge for 44 games in Chicago and has gone 12-32 during that stretch with a .273 winning percentage. Fox has now taken Abe Gibron’s (.274) slot for the worst coach in team history from a record standpoint. Yikes.

RELATED: Chicago Bears fans ran into Aaron Rodgers and their story is touching

Only four games to go, it is possible the Bears could pass on Fox before heading into the 2018 season —
AND both Quarterback Mitch Trubisky and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains have hinted at the team has been hampered by Fox on offense and his firing could help the long-term development of Trubisky.

The Bears have a history of never fired a head coach during the middle of the season and it seems they are set on not making a change at this point. So – for right now – it looks like Fox has the last laugh they next four games.

John Fox confident he has four games left with the Bears, fans upset AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato
Judge decides it was illegal to fire this officer, so she returns to work
