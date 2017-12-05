Menu
dog Read this Next

This animal foundation saved an abandoned dog from her own fur
Advertisement

On Monday, a judge ruled an officer who was fired by Cook County Sherrif Tom Dart to go back to work after it was decided she was fired illegally.


Dixie Rios was fired three-years ago after Dart accused her of passing along a jailhouse threat from her brother, who the sheriff deemed a high-ranking gang member.

RELATED: Judge Ed Emmett recently railed the City of Houston, calling for a better transit options

Rios was also then accused of lying about it and the sheriff’s department’s merit board fired her in 2014. Rios’ attorney says her client’s brother did ask her to call a cellmate’s wife, but she never made that call.

Three days ago, a judge ordered the Cook County Sheriff’s Department to reinstate her as well as give her $300,000 back pay. Monday morning, a statement was released stating the sheriff’s department maintained that Rios was fired because they claimed she interfered with a criminal investigation on behalf of her brother.

RELATED: Judge Napolitano predicts the news many are fearing for President Trump

It continued on to say “Her return to work will be uneventful and will not interfere with the operations of this office or the criminal justice system. We are pursuing all available remedies in this litigation. ”

Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

According to a new report, Texas may be a red ‘magnet,’ attracting families from blue states

According to a new report, Texas may be a red ‘magnet,’ attracting families from blue states

Here’s the disgusting reason why you should never eat snow

Here’s the disgusting reason why you should never eat snow

This animal foundation saved an abandoned dog from her own fur

This animal foundation saved an abandoned dog from her own fur

U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear Houston’s same-sex spouse benefits case against Texas

U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear Houston’s same-sex spouse benefits case against Texas

John Fox confident he has four games left with the Bears, fans upset
Rare Chicago

John Fox confident he has four games left with the Bears, fans upset

,
This animal foundation saved an abandoned dog from her own fur
Rare Chicago

This animal foundation saved an abandoned dog from her own fur

,
The legendary Christmas Tree Ship is resurrected thanks to Coast Guard
Rare Chicago

The legendary Christmas Tree Ship is resurrected thanks to Coast Guard

,
Kerry Marshall honors Chicago women of culture with stunning mural
Rare Chicago

Kerry Marshall honors Chicago women of culture with stunning mural

,
Advertisement