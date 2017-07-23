Just a quick PSA: If you put ketchup on your Chicago-style hotdog, you can get out

Sorry, Heinz.

As seen in this scarily accurate video, the only vinegar-based condiment Chicagoans will be eating of yours anytime soon is mustard.

Tradition knows why, but not all of the Windy City branding in the world could change our minds; Re: your latest attempt at tricking us into eating ketchup.

If you want ketchup on your Chicago-style dog, eat it out back – where there’s enough room for your shame.





“Mustard, relish, onion, pickle, tomato, celery salt – f*uck the ketchup.”

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves, lady.

