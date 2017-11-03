Kankakee priest charged with multiple counts of sexual misconduct after Halloween assault

A Kankakee County priest has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, criminal sexual assault, and criminal sexual misconduct after a nurse walked in on him performing a sex act on a paralyzed and intellectually disabled man.

Father Richard Jacklin, 65, allegedly committed the crime on Halloween on a patient at Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee, a residential center and training facility for people with intellectual disabilities.

And according to the alleged victim, a resident of the facility since 2010, this isn’t the first time this has happened.





Jacklin has been an ordained priest for 33 years. He has worked with Shapiro for 19 years, both as a paid employee and as a volunteer.

In a statement, the Department of Human Services said: “The safety and care of our residents is always our top priority. We are providing support to members of the Shapiro community…. IDHS has suspended services provided by the Diocese of Joliet at our Shapiro Center until additional safeguards are put in place.”

“We will cooperate with law enforcement and as details emerge from this ongoing investigation, we will be able to make a more thorough statement,” said the Diocese of Joliet in their own statement.

Bond is set at $1 million for Jacklin and he has no previous criminal history. His next court date is set for December 4th.