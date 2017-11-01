Kenneka Jenkins family questions death investigation on Dr. Oz

On Tuesday, the nationally televised “Dr. Oz Show” – the mother and sister of Kenneka Jenkins appeared to raise more questions about how exactly authorities handled the Chicago teen’s controversial death last month inside a Rosemont hotel freezer.

The surgeon who rose to fame on the “Oprah Winfrey Show,” – Dr. Mehmet Oz – was joined by Nancy Grace- another TV personality who said she was “outraged” by the death investigation that has produced endless conspiracy theories on social media about a possible cover-up in the 19-year-old’s death.

“As a doctor, I’m asking the question that plagues me: If she was found sooner, could she have survived?” Oz said to open his 20-minute “True Crime Tuesday” segment.

The “explosive new details” the show boasted ended up being rehashed ideas from the internet – all denied by Rosemont Police Department since Jenkins’ body was discovered Sept. 10th. Jenkin’s mother, Tereasa Martin, sat down with Oz and described going to the Crowne Plaza Hotel to look for her daughter – only to be threatened with arrest for going on a door-to-door search.

After the Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled Jenkins’ death an accident by hypothermia with alcohol intoxication and the seizure drug topiramate – Martin said she was still angry about the formally closed investigation. Oz questioned how the drug got into Jenkins’ system – suggesting someone slipped it into her drink.

“My daughter didn’t like taking pills,” Martin said.

Further into the segment – which included Martin’s 911 phone call – Oz openly speculated about the possibility of a carjacking or kidnapping.

“There’s parts of this puzzle that don’t add up,” he said.

Questions of why no employees were monitoring the hotel’s live surveillance feed as well as why Jenkins was found in the freezer with her shirt pulled up – went unanswered.

“That’s just not right,” she said. Jenkins’ sister, Leonore Harris, who remembered her as a “great person.”

“She was my backbone. She was my best friend. She was the reason I had so much strength.”

