The events surrounding Kenneka Jenkins’ death – though authorities have closed its case – remain to be one of the biggest growing conspiracies of the year. Jenkins had partied at the Rosemont Hotel and two days later, was found frozen solid in the hotel freezer.





Many who claim to know Kenneka Jenkins suspected foul play was involved in her death. A big controversy and criticism many had was the lack of surveillance footage that was focused on the freezer. Authorities claim it does not exist.

What we do know is that Kenneka seems to have had a lot of ‘friends’ come forward, revealing new information about her life.

These same ‘friends’ posted to social media, claiming Kenneka Jenkins was pregnant but it ended in miscarriage. It was unclear the intentions of posting the sensitive information via social media.

One ‘friend’ wrote about this particular time in Kenneka Jenkins’ life with the following: “Remember nene was pregnant? I s2g I was that baby papi. I was dealing with them bipolar a** mood swings… buying food… Every time she went to the hospital, I was there.”

The ‘friend’ concluded, “And when she lost Lil Baby, I was still there. We was so hurt we cried together man. Can’t believe this happened to you Nene.”

There is even a conspiracy that links the late Kenneka Jenkins and Selena Gomez. Watch for yourself here and decide.