Kim Kardashian West just got added to the Chicago Ideas Week speaker series & here’s how to get tickets

It’s that time of the year again when Chicago Ideas Week comes up and this year is going to be amazing! People like John Mackey, Eli Pariser and Bozoma Saint John are some of the big names that were named last week and they just added a few more today.

A few names that just were added are Elaine Welteroth who is Editor-in-Chief over at Teen Vogue and Aasif Mandvi who is an Actor, Writer & Comedian. Along with these bigger names we have Robin Givhan who is a Pulitzer prize–winning fashion writer at the Washington Post. Givhan will be having a conversation with other notable new-add, Kim Kardashian West.





The two moguls will be having a conversation about “How do you build a brand out of a personal identity?” No matter what you think about Kim K’s past, I think this will be very interesting. Tickets go on sale tomorrow for the public, and it’s only $15! You can check more info out here!