Kyle Schwarber is the real MVP after raising an inspiring amount of money for his charity for first responders

Kyle Schwarber is the hero that Chicago deserves. He exploded onto the scene in 2015 with an amazing on-base percentage and 15 home runs in 69 games for his rookie season. Then he was out the entirety of last season with a terrible ACL tear.

This season he’s been on and off, even spending some time in the minors, but he has 25 home runs. No matter what he’s doing on the field, it seems he’s really crushing it off the field.

Last May he founded his own charity called, Neighborhood Heroes. His intentions are to raise money for the people that go head first into our day to day problems and that’s pretty dang awesome.

Schwarber’s dad is a police chief, his mother a nurse and his sister is in the National Guard so it’s safe to say honoring these heroes hits close to home for the 24-year-old.

Yesterday on the anniversary of 9/11, Schwarber and Neighborhood Heroes announced they raised over $280,000 in their first block party.

In a family of first responders, @kschwarb12 recognizes their sacrifices and raised $280K+ at his first block party. #NeighborhoodHeroes pic.twitter.com/gOYZDrYO38 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 12, 2017

So no matter what Kyle is doing at the plate or in the field, he is crushing life in general.