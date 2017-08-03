Lakeview restaurant suddenly closes after 56 years in business

Many Lakeview residents woke up to a sad surprise on Tuesday.

Melrose Restaurant, on the corner of Broadway and Melrose, closed its doors, suddenly, after 56 years in business.

The local spot was a go-to for many people in the neighborhood, and the convenience of being opened 24 hours (until recently) made it the must-go to spot after bars and in the early mornings.

But on Tuesday, residents noticed a “closed” sign, paper over the windows, and, according to DNAInfo, no one was answering the phone.





Eater also has noted that there is a “For Rent” sign in the window and the restaurant’s website has been taken down.

Many Lakeview residents, myself included, have very fond memories of Melrose Restaurant, and are sad to see it go.