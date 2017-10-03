Las Vegas gunman’s father was on the FBI Most Wanted List…and claimed to play for the Chicago Bears?

More details have begun to emerge with the mass shooting in Las Vegas. And a surprising Chicago connection has been revealed.

RELATED: Las Vegas sheriff lost one of his own and you can feel the sadness in his voice

Late Sunday evening, Stephen Paddock murdered at least 59 people and injured at least 500 from his hotel room in the Mandalay Bay. As everyone is trying to understand this senseless crime, one interesting fact about his family history has come to light.

Paddock’s father Benjamin Hoskins Paddock was on the FBI’s Most Wanted List between 1969 and 1977. An FBI poster described to be “diagnosed as psychopathic” who has “suicidal tendencies” and “has carried firearms in commission of bank robberies.”





Eric Paddock, the brother of Stephen and son of Benjamin, told reporters on Monday that the brothers didn’t know their father growing up. “He was never with my mom. I was born on the run and that’s the last time he was ever associated with by our family.”

But this isn’t the only revelation of note that has been discovered.

Benjamin Hoskins passed away in 1998. A story about the legendary conman in the Eugene Register Guard detailed some interesting biographical tidbits:

“Supposedly, in addition to illegal activities, he claimed he’d been a Dixieland band singer, pilot, auto racing crew chief, Chicago Bears pro football player, survivor of the World War II mine sweeper sinking, and a wrestler named “Crybaby” who traveled with Gorgeous George, the Creswell man who was pro wrestling’s first superstar.”

Wild stuff from Vegas shooter’s family history. From 1998 in the Eugene Register Guard…dad was a con man who claime… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—

Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) October 02, 2017

Benjamin was going by the name Bruce Ericksen at the time. No validation for his claims have been found at this time and no comment has been made by the Chicago Bears.

RELATED: The brother of the man suspected of killing more than 50 people in Las Vegas speaks out

As for Stephen Paddock, his motives for the terrorist act are still a mystery.