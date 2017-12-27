Effective Jan. 1,2018 – Illinois legislators have passed 200+ bills and it seems their priorities all over the board.

According to CBS 2, there are plenty of laws that take note of prices, affect women and raise eyebrows.





One such law is – if requested – all dry cleaners, tailors and hair salons must present a price list for their services, according to the news outlet.

“We all know that, historically, women have paid more for dry cleaning, haircuts and tailoring. So this law is really about transparency, and making sure women know what they’re paying for the same services men are receiving,” said Melinda Bush to CBS 2, the State Senator who is funding the law.

Another law will address car dealers as all signage – including “for sale” stickers and pricing – must be removed from both the windshield and side windows before a car can be driven off the lot, according to the news outlet.

“It relates to the sad death of a young man named Brendan Burke, who was killed in Hoffman Estates,” said a personal injury attorney, Jeff Knoll, to CBS 2. “Someone was test driving a vehicle, and on the windshield there was a ‘for sale’ sign — the driver could not see the other vehicle.”

According to the news outlet, another transportation law will allow for teen drivers to register as organ donors as early as 16-years-old.

Illinois is also ending elephant abuse – the first state in the nation to do so – in circuses as they will be not only banned from circuses but also traveling exhibits according to CBS 2. It is reported elephants will still be allowed to be in zoos.

And hold onto your seats for the most bizarre law of them all: courts will now consider dogs, cats as well as other pets for custody in divorces. According to the news outlet, judges will be expected to account for what’s in the pet’s best interest.

But the most controversial laws of all is one that offers abortions to be available to state employees as well as women on Medicaid. with Gov. Bruce Rauner’s stamp of approval causing a huge divide.



