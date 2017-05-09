Like something out of a movie: Cubs left fielder makes a catch like none other

Like something out of a movie, the Cubs continue to make phenomenal plays this season that have fans doing double takes.

While the Cubs may have lost Sunday night’s 18 inning game against the Yankees, outfielder Kyle Schwarber gave an incredible effort to stop that from happening. Going down as the longest baseball game in interleague history, Schwarber dove into the stands to make an unbelievable catch as his glove went up.

“It was amazing,” first baseman Anthony Rizzo told the Chicago Tribune. “That’s the type of team we are — we play balls to the wall no matter what.”





Quite literally the ball was flying past the wall as Schwarber went for it, diving into the crowd and keeping his left hand raised all the while to show he had made the catch.The play was made during the 12 inning of the game and was a foul ball hit from Yankees infielder, Chase Headley.

While they may not have won the game, the Cubs continue to break into history books and highlight reels with this stunt coming only weeks after former Cubs player Chris Coghlan flew over the catcher for the Toronto Blue Jays to score a run. Add that to breaking the 108 year curse and their recent headline for damaging the World Series Trophy and it seems the Cubs will continue to be a hot topic this year.

Despite the incredible Hollywood-style play by Schwarber, the Cubs had to count this one as a loss bringing them to a standing of 16 wins and 15 losses so far this season. Fans can catch the Cubs’ next game tomorrow night at 7:40 p.m. as they play against the Rockies.