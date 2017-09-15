Lincoln Park teen robberies solved by surprising source

Police have been looking for two teen boys in connection with a string of robberies, and they weren’t identified by who you’d expect.

The subjects were brought to Area North Detectives after their family members saw the image of them being circulated by police.

The story has been developing since the aggressive robbery of an 80-year-old woman earlier this week. The boys allegedly knocked her into the bushes and ran off with her purse.

The two teens were charged with robbery and aggravated battery of the 80-year-old woman, according to WGN Chicago.