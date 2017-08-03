Local anchor laughs hysterically on-air after ‘The Office’ jokes

“That’s what she said.”

Those four words will forever remind us of Michael Scott on NBC’s hit show “The Office.”

Although the show ended in 2013, the jokes will never get old.

Case and point when, recently, WGN Morning News shared a Michael Scott ‘that’s what she said’ mash-up video on air during their 9:00 a.m. broadcast.

Anchor Larry Potash couldn’t control his giggles.





Even after the video was over, and while the weather report was being read, you can hear him laughing, unable to control himself.

But it didn’t stop there. Click HERE to see the video.

Make sure you watch until the very end!