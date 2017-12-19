Whether or not you’ve used his services, you no-doubt know the name of bankruptcy attorney Peter Francis Geraci from his ubiquitous television commercials that have been the stuff of local legend right up there with Empire Carpet, Bob Rohrman, and Eagle Insurance.





Now, Geraci finds himself on the losing side of a very expensive legal battle.

RELATED: Steve Harvey is being sued by someone claiming he ripped off his own charity

For seven years, Geraci has been claiming that a former employee stole trade secrets while working for him. The claim is against a computer coder, R. William Amidon and rival attorney Thomas G. Macey. Geraci was claiming that Macey paid Amidon to steal from him.

Geraci was seeking $90 million but a judge knocked it down to only $2 million before a federal jury rejected the claim outright. Macey’s attorney, Tim Elliott, said he expects Geraci to appeal.

According to Geraci’s website, his firm as represented over 150,000 clients involved with Chapter 7 and Chapter 14 bankruptcy in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Geraci and his family have been in the news a lot lately for other legal battles as well. Four years ago, Geraci’s wife attacked a dog-walker in their building’s elevator then filed a false police report, attempting to claim she was the real victim of the attack.

During that trial, the judge called Geraci’s claims “palpable nonsense.” Earlier this year, the Illinois Appellate Court upheld a jury’s earlier decision in favor of the dog-walker, Robin Di Buono.

Di Buono said that Geraci “had threatened to use his “80-lawyer” firm to “ruin” Di Buono — a comment a Chicago cop also testified he had heard part of,” according to the Chicago Tribune.

RELATED: Man who gouged his own eyes out in jail is actually suing the police department for this reason

None of this comes to a good look for Geraci, who has been in business for over thirty years. But hey, at least we still have the commercials.