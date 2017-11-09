Local musicians give back to the community this Thanksgiving with a touching act of kindness

In the season of giving and Chicagoans never disappoint.

And one Chicago band is doing just that.

RELATED: NEVER FORGET: That time Dave Matthews Band gave Chicago a super shitty gift

The group of local musicians are not just sharing their voices, but also the proceeds from their most recent album.

The band “Acoustic Truth” recently put out their album “Impact” – and an impact they will make on those who are less fortunate. The album charted at #7 in the Christian charts and #23 overall, which is amazing for them and the city of Chicago!





RELATED: Congratulations are in order for one hunky musician and his beautiful bride-to-be

A portion of the proceeds from purchasing the album will go to a local food pantry to help provide Chicago families with a hearty Thanksgiving.

You can purchase the album here as well as follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

After you buy the album, make sure you check out their new music video they just unveiled earlier below!