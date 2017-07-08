Local music festival returns in Hickory Hills this weekend

If you’re looking for something fun to do in the Chicago area while supporting local talent, pack your bags for Hickory Hills this weekend to attend the sixth annual DZ Fest at only the cost of a donation.

Run by local record label, DZ Records, the fest is meant to promote local musicians and artists in a fun and attainable way for all. This year’s festival will take place beginning Saturday at noon, but if you’re busy that day you’re welcome to come by on Sunday as well. Performances are scheduled until 11 p.m. each day and free water is available to keep patrons hydrated on this hot summer day.





Featuring two main stages and over 4o local bands, music fans are sure to discover something new and interesting as they enjoy the music spilling in from every direction. Local talent this year includes Nimrod, Them Dead Poets and so many more Chicago artists working hard to be heard. For more information regarding the lineup, food options and any other questions, visit the event’s Facebook page here.