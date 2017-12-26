Menu
'Stranger Things' convention is happening in Chicago
With all the family coming in from town and most of the alcohol in your uncle’s fridge depleted — this is the best spot in town to steal away a few hours as the holidays approach us in full swing.


According to URBANDADDY, this retro, Wisconsin-themed cocktail bar that includes a bowling alley needs to be in your life, yesterday.

The newly open hot-spot is covered in vinyl and according to URBANDADDY is a cross between your parent’s basement, meets houseplants and meets a HECK TON of bowling trophies.

What is not to love?

Oh and did we mention it is a Duckpin Bowling alley i.e. no holes in the balls and shorter lanes — which is perfect for getting a few of your friends together and chillaxing out from your crazy family.

Oooh and while you play, you can choose from a variety of yummy cocktails or boozy milkshakes that will be sure to get your buzz on while you slay the scoreboard.

To check out the space, click here. To book a lane, click here. For hours scroll below.

To take a load off, hop on the 49 bus or grab a Lyft — and go treat yourself already.

Hours:

SUN – FRI
5:00 PM – 2:00 AM

SAT
5:00 PM – 3:00 AM​

Logan Square Bar has booze, bowling and shakes for all your post-holiday needs
Advertisement