Looking for an extraordinary art date near Michigan Ave. this weekend? Head to LUMA’s special exhibition Friday night

The Loyola University Museum of Art (LUMA) is hosting an opening for three new exhibitions on July 14, 2017.

On display through October 21, the three exhibitions all focus on photography, including Chicago-based artist Susan Aurkino’s work.

Her exhibition entitled “Searching for Jehanne – the Joan of Arc Project” is the result of traveling through France in 2013 and photographing the places where saint Joan of Arc lived, prayed and fought.

Another Chicago-based photographer, Michelle Murphy’s photographs explore the relationship between the beauty industry, consumer culture and wage disparities in the abstract works of “Responsive Beauty.”





In the late 80s and early 90s, Jeffrey Wolin photographed the Pigeon Hill housing project in Bloomington, Indiana. Periodically returning over the last five years, his collection shares the stories told by residents in his series “Pigeon Hill: Then and Now.”

LUMA was founded in 2005 with the mission of being “dedicated to exploring, promoting, and understanding art and artistic expression that illuminates the enduring spiritual questions of all cultures and societies,” according to their website.

The museum is neatly tucked away in plain sight along Michigan Avenue near the John Hancock Tower, a compliment to the nearby Museum of Contemporary Art.

The exhibits will be on display tomorrow from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., and entry is set at $15.

If you can’t make it tomorrow, the museum will be free for the rest of the summer through Saturday, November 11.

All three photographers will participate in gallery talks, panel discussions and conversations later in the Summer, as well.

Check out the LUMA event page for more information, and we’ll see you on the Chi side of town.