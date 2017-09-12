Looks like the Chicago Archdiocese won’t be allowing these in church anymore

In today’s segment of “how was that not already a thing?” the Archdiocese of Chicago has told parishioners not to bring guns to church.

Regina Waldroup reporting for NBC 5 this morning outside of the Archdiocese headquarters in the Gold Coast explained the details of the new policy. The new rule includes schools and any other property that may be owned by the Archdiocese.

Well-known pastor and community activist Michael Pfleger has been pushing for the church to take a stronger stance on guns for awhile.





A formal policy has now been signed by Cardinal Blasé Cupich. The policy states that “churches, schools and administrative facilities are intended to be sites where people can gather to pray and worship in safety and in peace.”

Pflegler echoed Cupich’s comments. “People should know that they should feel safe and secure, this is not a place you bring guns, you know, we bring our faith.”

Buildings will be required to have signs posted that guns are prohibited. Exceptions to the rule would be made for law enforcement officers and other security personnel.

Waldroup noted that this policy has already been instated by Atlanta’s Archdiocese as well. The policy in Chicago will go into effect on Thursday.