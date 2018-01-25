10 years ago in Washington D.C. – a cheese-steak and hoagie shop named Taylor Gourmet opened its doors. Now, the hoagie hotspot will set foot in the Loop, bringing Philadelphia-style cheesesteaks, as the chain was first started by two Philadelphians.





According to the Eater Chicago, the chain not only operates in Chicago but also has shops in 14 other locations in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area.

According to the Eater, Taylor Gourmet is known to offer a seasonal menu on the East Coast. The hoagie shop also serves salads, soups and plenty more.

Co-founder Casey Patten last year tackled a social media nightmare after he gathered in a small business roundtable with Trump, though the sandwiches have also been consumed by President Obama in 2013 according to the news outlet — so we will let it slide, right guys?

The Loop’s first Taylor Gourmet opens at 10:30 a.m. and will be donating money this week to After School Matters, according to the Eater. The After School Matters charity operates a store that sells creations such as jewelry, skateboards and prints from the local teen arts program.

Taylor Gourmet is located at 1 N. Dearborn Street, opening at 10:30 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. on weekdays. On the weekends, Taylor Gourmet opens at 10:30 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m on Saturday and is closed on Sundays.

If you are still debating on going, just watch this video below of Joe Biden and Obama eating at Taylor Gourmet, courtesy of The Obama White House— they look like they enjoyed it.