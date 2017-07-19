Lots of people recycle in Chicago, but there’s a threat to the city’s green initiatives, and they might be right next door

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation (DSS) is working to spread a message to residents:

Plastic bags, food, liquids, clothing, linens, cords, hoses, chains, tanks, wood, plastic furniture, cat litter and metal, among other items, are NOT recyclable.

RELATED: “Chicago Sanitation” is a great spoof of shows that take place in Chicago

And they’re ready to call people out for their so-called “oops” organization.





As part of a street campaign aimed to increase blue cart recycling, The Recycling Partnership, a national nonprofit program, is working with the DSS to educate residents about the positive impacts of curbside recycling.

If collectors spot incorrect items in residents’ recycling bin, they’ll receive an “oops tag” sticker on their carts, complete with instructions on proper recycling practices. DSS is also asking residents to encourage neighbors and report landlords who fail to comply by calling 311.

That said, lax recycling results may indicate Chicagoans’ aversion to committing to green:

Less than 10 percent of the city’s waste is diverted from landfills through recycling and other green initiatives, and oops stickers, which made their debut last year, not only may embarrass residents, but they render blue carts eligible for main garbage collection.

Chicago residents will no longer be shamed for improperly recycling. Now they're going to be "oops"ed instead https://t.co/LBw4PFWDir — Elizah Leigh (@elizahleigh) June 29, 2017

Sanitation workers also share mixed views on the success of the oops sticker warnings, describing their use as confusing and inconsistent, due to extensive lists.

Furthermore, large cities like Chicago, such as New York and Los Angeles, are indisputably more committed to recycling, diverting around 30 and 80 percent of its waste, respectively. The national average for recycling is even higher, around 35 percent.

RELATED: Man asleep in a dumpster receives a bone-breaking awakening

Plastic bags and other non-recyclables, including Styrofoam, can reportedly injure facility workers monitoring fast-moving conveyor belts by jamming or breaking the sorting plant machinery, but recycling officials don’t want you to worry too much if mistakes happen:

“We’re not punitive right now, in fact we’re trying to be encouraging,” Director of Public Affairs for DSS Sara McGann said in an interview. “We want to reinforce the basics and what people need to do to recycle properly.”

For more information on Chicago’s recycling dos and don’ts, check out the Blue Cart Recycling Guide, and be sure you read up on how to adequately clean recyclable containers.