Menu
60 Read this Next

Two suspects attacked and robbed an innocent woman posing as delivery men in West Town
Advertisement

After a week – the Chicago chef has been missing for a week has been found safe.

On Thursday morning, the Chicago Police Department issued a brief statement Thursday morning, saying 25-year-old Luis Mercader, a chef at Roister, located at 951 W. Fulton Market, “has been safely located.”


RELATED: Chicago chef won Guy Fieri’s cooking challenge and you used the $36,000 to do something amazing

There were no further details were released.

Mercader was reported missing after he failed to show up at a fundraiser he had helped organize for Puerto Rico.

RELATED: Chicago, your chance to become a “Masterchef” and get yelled at by Gordon Ramsey is coming!

According to his family says he was last seen Thursday at Urbanbelly restaurant, where his backpack was found.

His father flew into Chicago from Puerto Rico last weekend as police searched for his son, according to the Chicago Tribune.

In other news, a Logan-based aspiring chef has been making waves — and is only 8 years old. Check out his work below!

Chicago chef Luis Mercader ‘safely located’ after missing for a week Image Via WGN Twitter
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Adorable baby hippo farts underwater, becomes instant internet celebrity

Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow

Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

Prince William reveals his favorite dish but he may not want to make it for Duchess Catherine anytime soon

The truth about human beings eating eight spiders a year while sleeping emerges

The truth about human beings eating eight spiders a year while sleeping emerges

This Fox News host tore into President Trump for lifting elephant trophy ban

This Fox News host tore into President Trump for lifting elephant trophy ban

Stories You Might Like

Two suspects attacked and robbed an innocent woman posing as delivery men in West Town
Rare Chicago

Two suspects attacked and robbed an innocent woman posing as delivery men in West Town

,
Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow
Rare Chicago

Want to work for Amazon? Better head to this job fair today and tomorrow

,
Emporium’s next pop-up bar to be modeled after ‘The Room’
Rare Chicago

Emporium’s next pop-up bar to be modeled after ‘The Room’

Update: Seven officers connected with corrupt cop are now facing punishment
Rare Chicago

Update: Seven officers connected with corrupt cop are now facing punishment

,
Advertisement