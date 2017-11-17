After a week – the Chicago chef has been missing for a week has been found safe.

On Thursday morning, the Chicago Police Department issued a brief statement Thursday morning, saying 25-year-old Luis Mercader, a chef at Roister, located at 951 W. Fulton Market, “has been safely located.”





There were no further details were released.

Mercader was reported missing after he failed to show up at a fundraiser he had helped organize for Puerto Rico.

According to his family says he was last seen Thursday at Urbanbelly restaurant, where his backpack was found.

His father flew into Chicago from Puerto Rico last weekend as police searched for his son, according to the Chicago Tribune.

