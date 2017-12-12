After lying about getting robbed on Lower Wacker Drive, the Minnesota-tourists are now free on bond.

WGN9 reports that both Katie Mager, 27, and Ryan Reiersgaard, 27, were arrested as well as charged after admitting to fabricating a robbery and in addition, falsifying a police report.





According to police, the couple told officers that on Thursday, three men approached them and took their property at knifepoint.

The couple reported having $20,000 worth of personal items stolen, including: a $12,000 engagement ring, a $3,000 suitcase purse, a $2,000 MacBook Air laptop, a $300 suitcase and an $150 iPad Mini according to the news outlet.

Mager eventually admitted she lied about the robbery story, and apologized, according to the WGN9 report.

Their next court date is December 14.