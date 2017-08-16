Major companies are moving their HQs back into Chicago, and there’s one big reason why

From the pizza to the hot dogs to the craft brews, Chicago is a foodie haven through and through. It’s also a popular spot for the corporations behind the good eats.

In recent years, corporation after corporation has been announcing its move into the city, whether that be from other cities or from the suburbs.

On that list are Mead Johnson, McDonalds, Hillshire Brands, Peapod, Beam Suntory, Kraft Heinz and ConAgra Foods to name a few.

The trend of trading suburb for urban spans many industries is being seen across the whole country.





“Today’s young talent is much more concerned with a city’s lifestyle offerings than its job market,” said real estate publication Bisnow.

“This shift in priorities has forced companies to follow the talent, investing millions in office development and expansion in the country’s leading and secondary markets.”