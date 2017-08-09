Malia Obama apparently lost her cell phone this weekend at Lollapalooza

Malia Obama had some bad luck at Chicago’s biggest music festival Lollapalooza over the weekend.

Her phone went missing, and she encountered some trouble at the Apple store when she didn’t know the Apple ID associated with the phone because the White House had set the phone up for her, reports say.

Malia is a native Chicagoan and a repeat Lollapalooza attendee.

She wasn’t the only person whose personal items went missing during the festival. The Lollapalooza has hundreds of lost items listed online where attendees can make a claim if they believe and item is theirs.





While many items were left behind at Grant Park, others were stolen during the show. The Chicago Police Department uncovered 60 stolen phones on a suspect who is now in custody. They’ve given the stolen phones over to Lollapalooza’s lost and found.

Other items listed online to be claimed are keys, IDs, bags and clothing.