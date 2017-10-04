Chicago man handcrafts pieces of art for Vegas’s fallen

A Chicago man who is known for his wooden cross memorials is working on a new display for the victims in Las Vegas.

Greg Zanis has built more than 20,000 crosses in the past two decades and now more are heading to Las Vegas to memorialize the shooting victims.

“I don’t have any answers and I wish I could never do it again,” said Zanis. “I’m looking here and each one of these is a family member.”

RELATED: Embodying the Texas spirit, a defiant concertgoer gave the one-finger salute to the Las Vegas shooter





A retired carpenter, he builds them from scratch inside his Aurora workshop – giving them a fresh coat of white paint and attaching a big red heart to the front.

“I see him working and he was by himself and he needed help and we always stop by, people stop by all the time,” said friend and volunteer Enrique Padilla.

This past Monday morning, Zanis had another visitor – the owner of Archangels Biorecovery – an Aurora crime scene cleanup company who donated gas money for the 1,700 mile trip to Las Vegas.

RELATED: Sheer chaos amid constant gunfire seen as Las Vegas police release bodycam footage

Zanis continues to build working through his own grief after his own father-in-law was murdered twenty years ago.

He takes this compassion on the road- sharing his cross displays at mass shootings and around the country. Last December in downtown Chicago for the hundreds of people shot and killed in 2016 and in Orlando for the Pulse Nightclub shooting.