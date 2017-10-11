Angry cyclist smashed a car window and got put in the hospital by a drum seconds later

In Wicker Park, a cyclist was bludgeoned over the head with a drum after he hit the back of a van window with a lock and broke it Sunday evening. The altercation was caught on camera. But according to the victim, the video doesn’t show the whole story.

The cyclist, Trajan Vivens, 23, has started a GoFundMe to pay for his long recovery.

In a post, he writes that he needed to fix his teeth and insurance will only cover a portion of the cost. Vivens has raised $730 as of this morning but needs an additional $4,000 to cover the costs of braces.





“Due to a racist a—— smacking me upside the head with a drum, I am now in need of braces,” Vivens writes. “My insurance does not cover all of [that] and I only need $4,000 to cover the rest of the surgery.

“Help me get my face back, please.”

According to Vivens, he says he was knocked off his bike by the van driver near Presence St. Mary’s Hospital after leaving the emergency room after visiting a friend. When he turned off on Leavitt Street – he was knocked by the van headed south.

“He clipped me as I was coming out of the hospital. I went up to him and told him that he clipped me,” Vivens told DNAinfo Chicago. The driver proceeded to swear at him and used the n-word.

“That term has a lot behind it. It was straight anger. That was what I was feeling,” said Vivens.

The short video begins with the two men arguing and cursing at each other. Vivens can be heard calling the van driver the n-word which he said in the interview, “I used it back on him because I was angry.”

The two can be seen separating and after the driver gets back into his van, Vivens runs up and breaks the window of the driver’s van, proceeding to run away. In response to being called a racial slur, Vivens said.

The driver then can be seen getting out of the driver’s side door, opening the van’s hatch and removing what looks to be a drum. The driver runs after Vivens, hits him in the head from behind and knocks Vivens off the bike. The video which ends with the driver walking back to his van and returning the drum was posted on Facebook late Sunday and has received more than 4 million views.

After regaining consciousness, Vivens said he went to the hospital with a broken jaw, a split lip and a few loose teeth in the fight. A police report was not immediately available regarding the incident.

Vivens said he was not sure who taped the incident. The Pilsen kitchen worker who bikes “all day every day” said he would need to take time off from his job because of his injuries.

“I can’t even speak… I can’t even chew. I am stuck eating liquids for the next six months,” he said.