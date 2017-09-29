Man charged after choking a dog outside of a Jewel Osco

A sad event reportedly took place outside of a Jewel Osco on Saturday.

Jaroslaw Kowalkowski is accused of beating a dog, choking it and dragging it across the ground outside of a Jewel Osco according to DNA Info. He was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

They reported that police officers responded to the scene after a witness reported the man “choking an animal to death.”

The event took place Saturday afternoon, the day that tied for the hottest day of 2017 in Chicago. The day peaked at 95 degrees.





The dog was experiencing heat exhaustion, among other health issues, according to DNA Info. It had to be euthanized.