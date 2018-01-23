Menu
school hall Read this Next

Suburban teacher found with child pornography and masturbation video
Advertisement

Chicago police arrested a man by the name of Justin Matthew Payne after he submitted his application to join the New Orleans Police Department for first-degree murder charges.


According to nola.com Beau Tidwell, NOPD spokesman, confirmed that on Friday, (Jan. 19) Payne had applied to be a New Orleans police officer.

RELATED: Chicago man arrested for Oak Park carjackings as vehicle theft rises in the city and suburbs

According to the news outlet, 26-year-old Payne is suspected of killing 64-year-old Luis Pena – a Chicago area trucking company owner back in December of 2016. Chicago police had not yet issued a warrant for Payne’s arrest when he applied to join the NOPD, according to the nola report.

According to nola, Payne initially passed a criminal records check but after an NOPD recruiter contacted his former employers, Chicago PD was alerted by one of the said employers that Payne was seeking a job as an officer.

RELATED: A $25 traffic offense put a Chicago man behind bars with brain damage

The news outlet reports that the NOPD helped Chicago PD by calling Payne into headquarter where Chicago detectives confronting him and later booking him on first-degree murder charges.

To learn more on how Chicago police recruit their officers, watch the video below – courtesy of WYCC PBS Chicago.

Chicago Man charged for first degree murder after applying to New Orleans Police Department YouTube
Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Chicago’s second Women’s March draws 300K, claiming to have something new to say

Chicago’s second Women’s March draws 300K, claiming to have something new to say

This story about a “serial stowaway” will make you think twice about airport security

This story about a “serial stowaway” will make you think twice about airport security

Suburban teacher found with child pornography and masturbation video

Suburban teacher found with child pornography and masturbation video

Want beer and wine for free? Fly American Airlines this April

Want beer and wine for free? Fly American Airlines this April

College pastor conducted a gay wedding and got fired over it

College pastor conducted a gay wedding and got fired over it

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement