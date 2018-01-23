Chicago police arrested a man by the name of Justin Matthew Payne after he submitted his application to join the New Orleans Police Department for first-degree murder charges.





According to nola.com Beau Tidwell, NOPD spokesman, confirmed that on Friday, (Jan. 19) Payne had applied to be a New Orleans police officer.

According to the news outlet, 26-year-old Payne is suspected of killing 64-year-old Luis Pena – a Chicago area trucking company owner back in December of 2016. Chicago police had not yet issued a warrant for Payne’s arrest when he applied to join the NOPD, according to the nola report.

According to nola, Payne initially passed a criminal records check but after an NOPD recruiter contacted his former employers, Chicago PD was alerted by one of the said employers that Payne was seeking a job as an officer.

The news outlet reports that the NOPD helped Chicago PD by calling Payne into headquarter where Chicago detectives confronting him and later booking him on first-degree murder charges.

