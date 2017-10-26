Man found dead in Streamwood after sealing himself shut in sewer line

In Streamwood, Illinois, while working in a sewer line in suburban Chicago, a man has died.

He has been identified as 22-year-old Brett Morrow from Gurnee.

RELATED: An 88-year-old woman died, and her live-in nephew hid her body for weeks, police say

On Wednesday night, firefighters worked for close to four hours to pull contracted worker Morrow out of a manhole 30 miles northwest of Chicago.

Streamwood Fire Chief Chris Clark says he had been adding fiberglass lining to the sewer line — the lining hardens as it’s sprayed.





RELATED: A mother and her 5 children have tragically died in a house fire in southeast Texas

Clark says crews had to chip away at the lining to get to Morrow. Firefighters did not realize he was dead until after he was pulled from the manhole.

Local police and officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating what went wrong, according to Clark. This is a developing story.