Man shot by Chicago Officer now permanently disabled and in court

Michael LaPorta was left permanently disabled after suffering a gunshot wound to the head, January 12th in 2010.

The bullet that severely injured LaPorta came from Chicago Police Officer Patrick Kelly’s service weapon, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. A lawyer representing LaPorta’s family says there is “overwhelming evidence” that Kelly—who was a close friend of LaPorta—shot him. The lawyer is claiming Chicago police is attempting to protect one of their own.

RELATED: Chicago PD’s Eddie Johnson’s doctor just released news we’ve all been waiting for about his kidney surgery





In court on Tuesday during testimony in the family’s lawsuit against the city, a lawyer for the city – Elieen Rosen – pointed to a video of Kelly handcuffed in a police interview room in the hours after LaPorta’s shootings, telling jurors, “That’s not special treatment.”

Rosen also said LaPorta’s family will not be able to overcome a vital question in the trial, which is whether or not Kelly did, in fact, pull the trigger.

RELATED: Chicago PD responds to emergency call for a man armed with an AK-47 and shut things down quickly

“They cannot prove that Kelly shot LaPorta,” the Sun-Times notes Rosen said.

In the report notes, it is said that a jury is considering whether the city failed to control Kelly, who has a peppered history of violence and was described in court as a “loose-cannon, ticking-time-bomb police officer.”