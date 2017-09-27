Man horrifically disposed of and found near Shedd Aquarium

This past week, a man was not only beaten but also robbed and violently thrown into Lake Michigan near the Shedd Aquarium.

The nail-biting event happened shortly after midnight on Wednesday close to the museum campus, according to Chicago police.

The victim was a 23-year-old man was walking along the lakefront path near the Shedd Aquarium when several men and a woman approached him and started beating him mercilessly.





Then they swiped his backpack as well as cellphone and threw the man into the lake.

Thankfully the victim was able to swim to safety on his own but the robbers escaped – running away far from the scene of the crime.

According to police, the man was transported to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition. This is a developing story.