Over 2 dozen deaths result of frigid record-breaking temperatures across the country
Monday evening, a 23-year-old man was shot in the head fatally by a 58-year-old man he was attempting to rob in the South Side Austin neighborhood.


According to Fox32 and the Chicago Police, in the 5500 block of West Thomas – a younger man walked up to the older man about 5:45 p.m. – pulled out a gun and demanded his property.

According to the police, the 58-year-old, who is a legal gun-owner, pulled out his own weapon and proceeded to shoot the attempted robber in the back of the head, the news outlet reported.

Police said the 23-year-old was taken to West Suburban Medical in Oak Park – where he was pronounced dead, Fox32 reported.

According to the news outlet, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.

Police said the younger man’s weapon was recovered at the scene.

If you ever find yourself in a precarious position – like being stood up via gunpoint – watch below to learn how to defend yourself, courtesy of Howcast.

