Man in custody after stabbing his boyfriend multiple times

A approximately 2 AM on Thursday morning, a man was stabbed repeatedly by his boyfriend.

The stabbing occurred on the 2900 block of West Division in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 43-year-old victim was sleeping before the incident.

According to Chicago Police, the victim’s boyfriend, 21-years-old grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital and his condition was stabilized.

The 21-year-old man was in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating the domestic-related incident.





No specific details about the attack or any other information about the victim or the attacker have been released.