Man locked in cooler passes time by cracking open a cold one

After this 38-year-old Marshfield man was locked inside a beer cooler, he decided to pass the time by cracking open a couple cold ones and now faces two citations for doing so.

When he was discovered the next morning by a manager of the Kwik Trip, 101 N. Central Ave., Marshfield, the incident was reported to police. Reported at 6:13 a.m. Wednesday, the man told police he was purchasing beer from the store when he got locked inside the cooler at 11:50 p.m. the night before, according to the Daily Tribune.

The cooler he was locked in had glass doors and reports said he could have easily gotten the attention of employees and been let out that night, but he said he decided to stay and drink the beer. It wasn’t until a customer told Kwik Trip employees about the man at 5:50 a.m. that he was let out of the cooler.

Once alerted to the situation, employees released the man who simply walked out of the store without paying for his beers. The manager said the man drank an 18-ounce bottle of beer as well as three cans of malt beverage, neglecting to reimburse the store for any of it. He had also stumbled over a stack of 30-can beer packs leading three cases to bust open.

Police have issued the man with citations of retail theft for neglecting to pay for the product he consumed while in the cooler.