Chicago cop creates safe haven for kids to go after school, weekends
On Thursday afternoon at the CTA Orange Line Station at Midway International Airport, a 41-year-old man was charged with bumping his erect penis against a woman.


The 34-year-old woman was heading up the escalator to leave the platform at Midway about 2:25 p.m.

She then realized she felt David Brown continuously pumping into her buttocks with his erect penis, according to Chicago Police.

Police said Brown, of south suburban Harvey, was arrested and charged with sexual abuse, aggravated battery in a public place and public indecency.

Brown’s bond was set at $75,000, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records.

His next court date was scheduled for Nov. 20.

https://www.nbcchicago.com/on-air/as-seen-on/web—man-allegedly-rubs-privates-on-woman_Chicago-458629523.html

Man bumps woman with erect penis at Midway CTA stop, promptly arrested Photo by Getty Images / Tim Boyle
