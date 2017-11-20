On Thursday afternoon at the CTA Orange Line Station at Midway International Airport, a 41-year-old man was charged with bumping his erect penis against a woman.





The 34-year-old woman was heading up the escalator to leave the platform at Midway about 2:25 p.m.

RELATED: Hot dog stand robbery goes wrong when man shoots himself in the penis

She then realized she felt David Brown continuously pumping into her buttocks with his erect penis, according to Chicago Police.

Police said Brown, of south suburban Harvey, was arrested and charged with sexual abuse, aggravated battery in a public place and public indecency.

RELATED: One man’s quest for penis girth ended in “sudden death”

Brown’s bond was set at $75,000, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records.

His next court date was scheduled for Nov. 20.

To watch the full coverage, watch below.

https://www.nbcchicago.com/on-air/as-seen-on/web—man-allegedly-rubs-privates-on-woman_Chicago-458629523.html