Man pistol whipped ex-girlfriend and shot new boyfriend before he made a grave mistake when the cops showed up

The blaring sound of gunshots cascaded over the South Side about 4:40 a.m. Saturday as a man broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house opening fire on her new boyfriend.

Upon entering the home, Ishmael Reed, 27, of the 7500 block of South Kingston Avenue, pistol-whipped his ex-girlfriend and shot her new boyfriend in the arm, according to the Chicago Tribune. He is now charged with attempted murder, home invasion, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault of a police officer and appeared in court Sunday.

Reed is suspected to have entered the home around 4:30 a.m. while the couple was asleep with their 2-month-old daughter when his ex-girlfriend heard a noise and woke up. Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Elizabeth Brogan said once he was discovered, Reed climbed through the kitchen window of the home.

Chicago police arrived at the home before more damage could be done, leading to Reed’s attempted escape. He pointed his gun at a Chicago police sergeant who fired a single shot in his direction, but missed Reed. Police took Reed into custody and took the gunshot victim to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was treated in serious-to-critical condition, according to WGN.

Reed is being held without bail as police continue to investigate the crime.