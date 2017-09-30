Bolingbrook man charged with a shocking number of bank robberies in one month

A man is suspected of robbing five banks this month in the western suburbs and charges have been filed. According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in U.S. District Court – Corey Lewis, 27, who resides in Bolingbrook is charged with bank robbery by intimidation for a hold-up at the TCF Bank branch on Sept. 20th at 2128 S. Mannheim Road in Westchester.

Lewis walked into the bank teller’s station close to 6:25 p.m. and started to appear “nervous” as he sifted through his wallet, according to prosecutors. He told the teller, “I need $5,000 to go to Wheaton for a business meeting.”





He proceeded to hand the teller a card from his wallet that read “Give me all of your money, no sudden or suspicious movements or I’ll shoot,” said prosecutors. He added, “Give me all of it and don’t give me the dye pack.”

According to court documents, the teller proceeded to put all the money from the drawer into an envelope, gave it to Lewis and showed him the empty drawer. Lewis left the bank with $1,369 in cash.

A Westchester Police Department detective who was investigating that robbery on Wednesday in the 10000 block of West Cermak Road, spotted a silver Lincoln MKX at 4:25 p.m. – matching the exact description of a vehicle used in multiple recent bank robberies – being driven by Lewis.

The detective followed the Lincoln into a gas station parking lot after he recognized Lewis as matching the description of the Westchester robber and wearing clothing worn by the suspect in a bank robbery Tuesday at a Chase Bank Branch in Glen Ellyn. The detective then took Lewis into custody.

The FBI said in addition to the Westchester and Glen Ellyn robberies, Lewis is also suspected of the following bank robberies:

At 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at a Fifth Third Bank branch at 1801 Algonquin Road in Rolling Meadows;

At 3:15 p.m. Sept. 23 at a U.S. Bank branch at 13521 S. Route 59 in Plainfield; and

At 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at a TCF Bank branch at 1156 Maple Ave. in Lisle.

According to prosecutors, when Lewis was arrested, his clothing matched the suspect description from multiple robberies was found in the Lincoln. Lewis appeared in federal court Thursday afternoon but it was not clear if he was being detained or when his next court date would be.