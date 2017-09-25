This Downers Grove man is sexually assaulting minors in bathrooms

A west suburban man was accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl in a Downer’s Grove restroom back in 2012 in addition to peeking under bathroom stalls at two other young girls. Matthew Shuten, aged 24, approached the 4-year-old in June of 2012 while she was washing her hands inside the women’s bathroom at Whitlock Park, according to DuPage County’s state’s attorney’s office.

He informed the girl he was a doctor who wanted to give her a test and then proceed to sexually assault her before running away, according to prosecutors. The girl told her parent who then immediately called the police. In July 2015, Schuten looked under a stall wall at an 8-year-old using the bathroom at Hummer Park. The girl informed a nearby adult and Schuten ran away, again.





This past year on August 22nd, Downers Grove police saw Schuten enter the women’s bathroom at Hummer Park. They followed him inside to find him on his hands and knees inside a stall watching a 7-year-old girl in the stall next to him.

They took Schuten into custody after “a brief altercation in which one officer was injured,” according to the state’s attorney office. The Downers Grove male was charged with one felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two felony counts of attempted predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

“The allegations against Mr. Schuten are just sickening and will be met with the full force of the law,” Robert B. Berlin, DuPage County State’s Attorney said in the statement. If convicted, he could face up to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to prosecutors. He was ordered held at the DuPage County Jail on a $1 million bond, with 10 percent to apply.

If Schuten were to post bond he would be prohibited from having any contact with the victims or any other minors. He would also be forbidden from entering school property, parks, playgrounds, park districts, forest preserves, daycare or any other facility providing service for minors.